Hearty Cafe Pancake House 9623 S Western Ave
Breakfast Menu
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.55
4 pieces. Fresh sweet cream buttermilk pancakes, served with maple, strawberry or blueberry syrup and real whipped butter
- Short Stack$9.55
3 pieces
- Taffy Apple Pancakes$11.95
Our famous cakes ladled with sliced apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Nutty Pancakes$12.95
Your choice of banana nut, cranberry pecan, raisin nut or toasted pecan pancakes
- Delicious Fruit Pancakes$12.95
Our fluffy pancakes piled high with a choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.95
- Chocolate Strawberry Dream Cakes$12.95
Pancakes with chocolate chips and topped with fresh strawberries. A chocolate lover's delight!
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$11.95
- Pancake Sandwich$12.95
Carved baked ham between 2 pancakes, topped with 2 eggs (any style)
- Fresh Homemade Potato Pancakes$12.95
Our fluffy pancakes made with freshly grated potatoes. Served with apple sauce and sour cream
- Coconut Pancakes$11.95
- Caribbean Pancakes with Pecans, Coconut, and Banana$12.95
- Caribbean Pancakes$12.95
- Granola Cranberry Pancakes$12.95
- Apple Crumbs Pancakes$12.95
- Pigs in the Blanked$12.95
- Oreo Pancakes$12.95
- Cheesecake Pancakes$12.95
Delicious pancakes with cheesecake filing and strawberries topping
- Pumpkin Pancakes$12.95
- Dulce De Leche Pancakes$12.95
- Confetti Pancakes$12.95
- M&M Pancakes$12.95
Oven-Baked Goodness
- Hearty Cafe's Special German Pancake$17.95
Our very own specialty pancake, bubbling with all the goodness of fresh fruit in season and whipped cream
- Oven-Baked Apple Pancake$17.95
Our very own specialty pancake, bubbling with all the goodness of fresh apples in the cinnamon glaze
- Plain German Pancake$13.75
Our special batter baked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and lemon wedges
- Dutch Baby Apple Pancake$14.95
Our Dutch baby bubbling with all the goodness of fresh apples in the cinnamon glaze
- Plain Dutch Baby$11.95
Our special batter baked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and lemon wedges
Belgium Waffles
- Golden Brow Belgium Waffle$10.95
- Fruit Waffle$12.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, Bananas, cherries, or peach topping
- Sweet Potato Waffle$12.95
Made with fresh sweet potato
- Banana Pecan Waffle$12.95
- Pecan Waffle$12.95
- Bacon Waffle$12.95
- Taffy Apple Waffle$12.95
Topped with fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Waffle and 5 Wings$14.95
- Chocolate Strawberry Waffle$12.95
- Banana Nutella Waffle$12.95
- Waffle and chicken tenders$15.95
Breakfast Sandwiches and Wraps
- Steak, Egg and Cheese$13.95
- Chorizo, Egg and Cheese$11.95
- Scrambled Eggs$9.95
- Eggs and Choice of Meat$11.95
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Eggs, Cheese and Choice of Meat$12.95
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Veggie, Eggs and Cheese$12.95
- Spinach, Eggs and Cheese$12.95
- Denver and Cheese$12.95
- Eggs and Cheese$10.95
French Toast
- French Toast$10.95
- Fruit French Toast$12.95
- Banana Chocolate Chip French Toast$12.95
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$10.95
- Taffy Apple French Toast$12.95
Fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Stuffed French Toast$12.95
Filled with sweet cream cheese
- Fruit Stuffed French Toast$13.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Double Berry Stuffed French Toast$14.95
Served with fresh strawberries and blueberries
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.95
- Nutella French Toast$12.95
- Double Berry Nutella French Toast$13.95
- Fruit Nutella French Toast$13.95
Classic Crêpes
- Taffy Apple Crêpes$13.95
Topped with fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Fruit Crêpes$13.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Veggie Crêpes$13.95
Filled with stir-fried mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli
- Plain Crêpes$10.95
- Sweet Potato Crêpes$13.95
- Cream Cheese Crêpes$13.95
- Berry Crêpes$13.95
Strawberries and blueberries
- Chocolate Chip Crêpes$13.95
- Nutella Crêpes$13.95
- Nutella Double Berry Crêpes$14.55
Strawberries and blueberries
- Banana Nutella Crêpes$14.55
- Strawberry Chocolate Chip Crêpes$13.95
Old Fashioned Eggs
- Any Style 2 Eggs$11.95
- 2 Eggs with Meat$13.95
Served with your choice of thick-cut bacon or sausage (links or patties), turkey sausage patties or turkey bacon, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, andouille sausage, gyro meat, or chicken patties
- Corned Beef Hash and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Chorizo Scrambler$13.95
- Minced Ham and 2 Eggs$13.95
- Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Cajun Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Fried Fillet of Catfish and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Liver with Onions$15.95
- Fried Pork Chops (2)$18.95
- Broiled Pork Chops (2)$18.95
- Hearty Cafe Breakfast$13.95
2 eggs, 2 pork links, 2 slices of bacon and 2 pancakes or french toast. No hash browns, no toast
- Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs*
2 Eggs with Meat
Served with your choice of thick-cut bacon or sausage (links or patties), turkey sausage patties or turkey bacon, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, andouille sausage, gyro meat, or chicken patties
Steaks
Chilaquiles
Skillets
- Steak Fajita Skillet$18.95
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños pepper and American cheese
- South Side Irish Skillet$16.95
Corned beef hash topped with Swiss cheese
- Louisiana Chicken Skillet$16.95
Strips of cajun chicken breast, onions, hot peppers, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa
- Denver Skillet$15.95
Diced green pepper, onions, ham and Swiss cheese
- House Skillet$15.95
Sausage, green peppers, onions, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Garden Skillet$15.95
Diced onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with American cheese
- Grecian Skillet$15.95
Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions and gyro meat
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$16.95
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños pepper and American cheese
- Skirt Steak Skillet$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and Cheddar cheese, topped with sliced skirt steak
- Andouille Sausage Skillet$15.95
Andouille sausage with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese
- Chorizo Skillet$16.95
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions and Cheddar cheese
- Gypsy Skillet$15.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, diced ham and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lover's Skillet$19.95
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, steak strips, bacon sausage, ham and American cheese
- Pot Roast Skillet$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese
- Turkey Sausage Skillet$15.95
Turkey sausage, onions, green peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Cowboy Skillet$15.95
Bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with Cheddar cheese
Omelets
- Plain Omelet$12.95
- Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$14.95
- Ham Omelet$13.95
- Bacon Omelet$13.95
- Sausage Omelet$13.95
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Andouille and Cheese Omelet$14.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Green Giant Omelet$13.95
Onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms
- Denver with Cheese Omelet$13.95
Onions, green peppers and ham
- Grecian Omelet$13.95
Fetta cheese, tomatoes and onions
- Italian Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese Omelet$13.95
- European Omelet$14.95
Sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions and Swiss cheese
- Gyro with Feta Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Chorizo Omelet$14.95
Chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Hawaiian Omelet$14.95
Pineapple, bacon, ham and Jack cheese
- Fresh Spinach Omelet$12.95
- Fresh Spinach Omelet with Feta Cheese$13.95
- Steak and Cheese Omelet$17.95
- Meat Lover's Omelet$19.95
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, steak strips, bacon sausage, ham and American cheese
- Louisiana Omelet$15.95
Cajun chicken, onions, jalapeños and Cheddar cheese server with small cup of salsa
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$13.95
2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise sauce. Served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits
- Irish Benedict$13.95
Corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin, topped with two poached eggs and a rich hollandaise sauce, served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits
- Chorizo Sausage Benedict$13.95
2 poached eggs and chorizo sausage and jalapeño peppers on a toasted English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise sauce, served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits and salsa
- Eggs Florentine Benedict$13.95
2 poached eggs and fresh sautéed spinach on a toasted English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise sauce, served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits
Frittatas
- Hearty Frittata$15.95
Eggs, mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, onions, hash browns with Cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Louisiana Frittata$15.95
Eggs, strips of cajun chicken breast, onions, hot peppers, and hash browns with Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa
- Mediterranean Frittata$15.95
Eggs, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, hash browns, and feta cheese
- Veggie Frittata$15.95
Eggs, onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, hash browns and topped with Monterey Jack cheese
- Chorizo Frittata$15.95
Eggs, onions, jalapeño peppers, spinach, and Cheddar cheese
Country Gravy Specials
- Country Fried Steak$15.95
Topped with rich country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns or grits and choice of pancakes, toast or biscuit
- Country Fried Chicken$15.95
Topped with rich country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs any style and choice of pancakes, toast or biscuit
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.95
2 biscuits warm from the oven ladled with country gravy thick with bits of sausage. With 2 eggs
- Hearty Tex-Mex Home Hash Browns$9.95
Hash browns grilled with beans, peppers, onions, jalapeños, salsa and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Wings with French Fries$13.95
Wing dings. Served with ranch dressing and a cup of soup
Healthy Alternatives
- Hearty Healthy Nut$13.95
Egg whites, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers and broccoli scrambled together and served with fresh fruit and dry English muffin
- Iron Man$13.95
Egg white omelet with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and green peppers, served with salsa, fresh fruit and a dry English muffin
- Healthy Chicken Breast$14.95
A char-broiled chicken breast served with fresh fruit, cottage cheese, 2 egg whites scrambled and an English muffin
- Healthy Scrambler$13.95
Two egg whites scrambled with mushrooms and spinach. Served with fresh fruit, cottage cheese, and an English muffin
- Honey Wheat Pancakes$12.95
Served with butter and syrup
- Healthy Breakfast Wrap$13.95
Egg white, spinach, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, on wheat tortilla, served with fresh fruit
- Turkey Patty Delight$14.95
Homemade turkey patty, served with 2 egg whites, slice tomatoes and dry English muffin
- Honey Wheat French Toast$12.95
Extras
- Thick-Cut Bacon$5.75
- Links Sausage$5.75
- Patties Sausage$5.75
- Gyro Meat$6.25
- Steak Strips$7.95
- Catfish Fillets$9.95
- Canadian Bacon$5.75
- Ham Off the Bone$5.95
- Italian Sausage$5.95
- Turkey Sausage Patties$5.95
- Turkey Bacon$5.95
- Andouille Sausage$5.95
- Egg a La Carte$1.95
- Side of Pancakes$5.95
- Hash Browns$5.25
- Rice$5.25
- French Fries$5.25
- Pan-Fried Fresh Apples$3.55
- Corned Beef Hash$6.95
Side Orders
- Side of Toast$2.55
- Side of English Muffin$2.55
- Side of Biscuit$2.55
- Bagel$2.95
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.25
- Pecan Roll$4.95
- Cottage Cheese and Peaches$5.95
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.75
Served with milk
- Bowl of Oatmeal with Topping$7.75
Served with milk. With a choice of fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, raisins or pan-fried fresh apples in cinnamon glaze
- Side of Fresh Fruit$4.25
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.95
- Chocolate Almond Cake$4.95
- Cup Grits$3.75
- Bowl Grits$4.25
Just for Kids Breakfast
- Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.95
- Kids Pancakes$6.95
2 pieces
- Kids M&M Pancakes$7.95
2 pieces
- Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.95
- Kids Delight$10.95
2 pancakes, 1 egg, 1 piece of bacon, 1 sausage
- Kids Mickey Delight$11.95
Mickey pancake, 1 egg, 1 piece of bacon, 1 sausage
- Kids French Toast$7.95
- Kids French Toast Sticks$7.95
Lunch Menu
Salads and Lo-Cal Plate
- Fresh Fruit Plate$15.95
Assorted in-season fruit and a scoop of cottage cheese, served with raisin toast
- Hearty Cafe Special Salad$14.95
Seasoned chicken or tuna salad served on a bed of fresh greens with Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, sliced egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and pecans
- Stuffed Ripe Tomato$14.95
Filled with tuna or chicken salad, fresh fruits, hard-boiled egg, and cottage cheese
- Stuffed Cantaloupe$14.95
Filled with tuna or chicken salad, fresh fruits, hard-boiled egg, and cottage cheese
- Julienne Salad$14.25
Fresh garden crisp greens topped with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes
- Heartland Chicken Salad$14.95
Lightly breaded fried chicken tenders atop crispy greens with toasted pecans, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
- Taco Salad$13.95
Served in an edible tortilla shell with shredded lettuce, ground taco beef, Cheddar cheese, refried beans, chopped tomatoes, tortilla chips, sour cream, and salsa
- Summer Strawberry Salad$13.95
Fresh spinach, lettuce, pecans, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and fresh strawberries
- Chopped Salad$13.95
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers and sliced egg
- Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh greens with creamy feta cheese, Greek olives, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, cucumbers and anchovies
- Popeye's Favorite$13.95
Chilled spinach leaves topped with chopped bacon, mushrooms, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and sliced egg. Served with our own special bacon sauce
- Dinner Salad$9.95
Fresh greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers, carrots, and green peppers
- Apple Pecan Chicken Breast Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast on top of fresh spinach with apples, pecans, tomato, cucumber, onions and carrots
- Soup and Dinner Salad Combo$12.95
Wraps
- Chicken Cheddar Wrap$13.95
Breaded chicken breast tenderloins, melted Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, and pesto mayo
- Beef and Cheese Wrap$13.95
Stuffed with slices of slow-roasted select beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, and pesto mayo
- Athenian Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, shredded lettuce and Greek dressing
- Tuna Salad Wrap$13.95
Tuna, American cheese, tomatoes and shredded lettuce with pesto mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken strips, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Croissants
- Corned Beef Croissant$13.95
Lean slices of hot corned beef and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Breast Croissant$13.95
Served with American cheese
- Turkey Croissant$13.95
Sliced turkey, crisp bacon and American cheese
- Beef and Cheddar Croissant$13.95
Tender slices of roast beef with melted Cheddar cheese
- Ham and Turkey Croissant$13.95
Deliciously prepared with Swiss cheese
- Tuna Salad Croissant$13.95
Cold salad with shredded tuna with croissant
- Chicken Salad Croissant$13.95
Salad with chicken that has been cooked in a spicy buttery sauce with croissant
Paninis
- Turkey Reuben Panini$14.25
Turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Grecian Chicken Panini$14.25
A grecian chicken toasted sandwich often served on Italian bread
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.25
Breast of chicken with roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese with pesto mayo
- Ham and Cheese Panini$14.25
Ham off the bone with mozzarella cheese and pesto mayo
- Roast Beef Panini$14.25
Homemade roast beef topped with Monterey Jack cheese and pesto mayo
- Reuben Panini$14.25
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Vegetarian Panini$14.25
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, broccoli, pesto mayo and covered with Jack cheese
- Gyro Panini$14.25
Served with onions, tomatoes and feta cheese, served with gyro sauce
Homemade Soup
The Best Burgers in Town
- Hamburger$13.95
With cheese
- Twin BBQ Burger$14.75
- Twin Cheeseburger
2 beef patties topped with American cheese and grilled onions on a hamburger bun
- California Burger$14.75
Served with bacon and double Swiss cheese
- Jalapeño Burger$14.75
Jalapeños and Cheddar cheese
- Mushroom and Swiss Cheese Burger$14.75
Hamburger topped with chopped mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Southwest Burger$14.75
Jalapeños, bacon and Pepper Jack cheese
- Turkey Burger$14.75
Ground turkey patty served on a bun with cheese
Whole Catfish and Spaghetti
Lunch Sandwiches and Melts
- Patty Melt$13.95
Beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheese and grilled onions
- Tuna Melt$13.95
Scoop of tuna salad on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese served open face
- Chicken Melt$13.95
Chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese and ham on grilled rye bread
- French Dip Sandwich$13.95
Sliced beef on french bread with au jus
- Hearty Cafe Melt$13.95
A beef patty on grilled honey oat bran bread with mushrooms, grilled onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese
- Barbeque Beef Sandwich$13.95
Roast beef smothered in our zesty barbeque sauce, served on a bun
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$13.95
Served with American cheese
- New York Strip Steak Sandwich$22.95
On French roll and topped with grilled onions
- Pork Chops Sandwich$21.55
On French bread and topped with grilled onions
- Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$22.95
Served on French bread and topped with grilled onions
- Andouille Sausage Sandwich$13.95
Andouille sausage with grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese on French bread
- Skirt Steak Sandwich$21.95
Broiled to your satisfaction, served on French bread with grilled onions
- Gyro Sandwich on Pita Bread$13.95
Sliced gyro meat, chopped onions, tomatoes and gyro sauce
- Tuna Salad$13.95
Topped with American cheese served on honey oat bran toast
- Chicken Salad$13.95
Topped with American cheese served on honey oat bran toast
- Barbeque Chicken Breast$13.95
Served on a hamburger bun
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
- Beef Delight Griller$13.95
Slow-cooked beef with sliced tomatoes, green peppers, onions and mushrooms on grilled honey oat bran bread with Cheddar cheese
- Deli Double$13.95
A combination of roast beef and corned beef, topped with melted Swiss cheese and Cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread
- Cajun Chicken Breast$14.95
Seasoned with cajun spices, melted American cheese and sautéed mushrooms on grilled honey oat bran bread
- The Original BLT Club$14.95
A triple-decker of fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BLT Single$11.95
Fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Turkey Club$14.95
A triple-decker of turkey, freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese atop sliced corned beef on grilled dark rye bread
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$16.95
Onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese on French bread
- Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese on French bread
- Chicken Ranch Sandwich$14.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with chopped lettuce and tomato, served with ranch dressing on pita bread
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Onions and tomatoes with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- Fried Catfish Fillet Sandwich$13.95
On hamburger bun
- Corned Beef on Rye Bread$13.95
Daily 1/2 Lunch Specials
- 1/2 Corned Beef on Rye Bread$8.95
- 1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese on White Toast$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Salad on Multigrain Toast$8.95
- 1/2 Tuna Salad on Multigrain Toast$8.95
- Junior Burger on a Hamburger Bun$8.95
- 1/2 Sliced Turkey on Multigrain Bread$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Breast on a Hamburger Bun$8.95
- 1/2 BBQ Beef on a Hamburger Bun$8.95
- 1/2 Roast Beef Panini$8.95
- 1/2 Roast Gyro Panini$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Just for Kids Lunch
Beverage Menu
Beverages
- 100% Columbian Coffee$3.25
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.55
- Milk$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cappuccino$3.55
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Soft Drink$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Lemonade$3.75
- Fruit Punch$3.75
- 100% Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.95
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Grapefruit Juice$3.75