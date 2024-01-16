Hearty Cafe Pancake House 9623 S Western Ave
Breakfast Menu
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.55
4 pieces. Fresh sweet cream buttermilk pancakes, served with maple, strawberry or blueberry syrup and real whipped butter
- Short Stack$9.55
3 pieces
- Taffy Apple Pancakes$11.95
Our famous cakes ladled with sliced apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Nutty Pancakes$12.95
Your choice of banana nut, cranberry pecan, raisin nut or toasted pecan pancakes
- Delicious Fruit Pancakes$12.95
Our fluffy pancakes piled high with a choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.95
- Chocolate Strawberry Dream Cakes$12.95
Pancakes with chocolate chips and topped with fresh strawberries. A chocolate lover's delight!
- Sweet Potato Pancakes$11.95
- Pancake Sandwich$12.95
Carved baked ham between 2 pancakes, topped with 2 eggs (any style)
- Fresh Homemade Potato Pancakes$12.95
Our fluffy pancakes made with freshly grated potatoes. Served with apple sauce and sour cream
- Coconut Pancakes$11.95
- Caribbean Pancakes with Pecans, Coconut, and Banana$12.95
- Caribbean Pancakes$12.95
- Granola Cranberry Pancakes$12.95
- Apple Crumbs Pancakes$12.95
- Pigs in the Blanked$12.95
- Oreo Pancakes$12.95
- Cheesecake Pancakes$12.95
Delicious pancakes with cheesecake filing and strawberries topping
- Pumpkin Pancakes$12.95
- Dulce De Leche Pancakes$12.95
- Confetti Pancakes$12.95
- M&M Pancakes$12.95
Oven-Baked Goodness
- Hearty Cafe's Special German Pancake$17.95
Our very own specialty pancake, bubbling with all the goodness of fresh fruit in season and whipped cream
- Oven-Baked Apple Pancake$17.95
Our very own specialty pancake, bubbling with all the goodness of fresh apples in the cinnamon glaze
- Plain German Pancake$13.75
Our special batter baked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and lemon wedges
- Dutch Baby Apple Pancake$14.95
Our Dutch baby bubbling with all the goodness of fresh apples in the cinnamon glaze
- Plain Dutch Baby$11.95
Our special batter baked to a golden brown served with powdered sugar and lemon wedges
Belgium Waffles
- Golden Brow Belgium Waffle$10.95
- Fruit Waffle$12.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, Bananas, cherries, or peach topping
- Sweet Potato Waffle$12.95
Made with fresh sweet potato
- Banana Pecan Waffle$12.95
- Pecan Waffle$12.95
- Bacon Waffle$12.95
- Taffy Apple Waffle$12.95
Topped with fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Waffle and 5 Wings$14.95
- Chocolate Strawberry Waffle$12.95
- Banana Nutella Waffle$12.95
- Waffle and chicken tenders$15.95
Breakfast Sandwiches and Wraps
- Steak, Egg and Cheese$13.95
- Chorizo, Egg and Cheese$11.95
- Scrambled Eggs$9.95
- Eggs and Choice of Meat$11.95
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Eggs, Cheese and Choice of Meat$12.95
Choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Veggie, Eggs and Cheese$12.95
- Spinach, Eggs and Cheese$12.95
- Denver and Cheese$12.95
- Eggs and Cheese$10.95
French Toast
- French Toast$10.95
- Fruit French Toast$12.95
- Banana Chocolate Chip French Toast$12.95
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$10.95
- Taffy Apple French Toast$12.95
Fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Stuffed French Toast$12.95
Filled with sweet cream cheese
- Fruit Stuffed French Toast$13.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Double Berry Stuffed French Toast$14.95
Served with fresh strawberries and blueberries
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.95
- Nutella French Toast$12.95
- Double Berry Nutella French Toast$13.95
- Fruit Nutella French Toast$13.95
Classic Crêpes
- Taffy Apple Crêpes$13.95
Topped with fresh apples in a caramel sauce and sprinkled with nuts
- Fruit Crêpes$13.95
Choice of fresh strawberries, fresh cinnamon apples, blueberries, cherries, or peach topping
- Veggie Crêpes$13.95
Filled with stir-fried mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli
- Plain Crêpes$10.95
- Sweet Potato Crêpes$13.95
- Cream Cheese Crêpes$13.95
- Berry Crêpes$13.95
Strawberries and blueberries
- Chocolate Chip Crêpes$13.95
- Nutella Crêpes$13.95
- Nutella Double Berry Crêpes$14.55
Strawberries and blueberries
- Banana Nutella Crêpes$14.55
- Strawberry Chocolate Chip Crêpes$13.95
Old Fashioned Eggs
- Any Style 2 Eggs$11.95
- 2 Eggs with Meat$13.95
Served with your choice of thick-cut bacon or sausage (links or patties), turkey sausage patties or turkey bacon, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, andouille sausage, gyro meat, or chicken patties
- Corned Beef Hash and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Chorizo Scrambler$13.95
- Minced Ham and 2 Eggs$13.95
- Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Cajun Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Fried Fillet of Catfish and 2 Eggs$14.95
- Liver with Onions$15.95
- Fried Pork Chops (2)$18.95
- Broiled Pork Chops (2)$18.95
- Hearty Cafe Breakfast$13.95
2 eggs, 2 pork links, 2 slices of bacon and 2 pancakes or french toast. No hash browns, no toast
- Chicken Breast and 2 Eggs*
Steaks
Chilaquiles
Skillets
- Steak Fajita Skillet$18.95
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños pepper and American cheese
- South Side Irish Skillet$16.95
Corned beef hash topped with Swiss cheese
- Louisiana Chicken Skillet$16.95
Strips of cajun chicken breast, onions, hot peppers, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa
- Denver Skillet$15.95
Diced green pepper, onions, ham and Swiss cheese
- House Skillet$15.95
Sausage, green peppers, onions, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Garden Skillet$15.95
Diced onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with American cheese
- Grecian Skillet$15.95
Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions and gyro meat
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$16.95
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños pepper and American cheese
- Skirt Steak Skillet$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and Cheddar cheese, topped with sliced skirt steak
- Andouille Sausage Skillet$15.95
Andouille sausage with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese
- Chorizo Skillet$16.95
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, onions and Cheddar cheese
- Gypsy Skillet$15.95
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, diced ham and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lover's Skillet$19.95
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, steak strips, bacon sausage, ham and American cheese
- Pot Roast Skillet$18.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese
- Turkey Sausage Skillet$15.95
Turkey sausage, onions, green peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Cowboy Skillet$15.95
Bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with Cheddar cheese
Omelets
- Plain Omelet$12.95
- Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$14.95
- Ham Omelet$13.95
- Bacon Omelet$13.95
- Sausage Omelet$13.95
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Andouille and Cheese Omelet$14.95
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Green Giant Omelet$13.95
Onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms
- Denver with Cheese Omelet$13.95
Onions, green peppers and ham
- Grecian Omelet$13.95
Fetta cheese, tomatoes and onions
- Italian Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese Omelet$13.95
- European Omelet$14.95
Sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions and Swiss cheese
- Gyro with Feta Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Chorizo Omelet$14.95
Chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Hawaiian Omelet$14.95
Pineapple, bacon, ham and Jack cheese
- Fresh Spinach Omelet$12.95
- Fresh Spinach Omelet with Feta Cheese$13.95
- Steak and Cheese Omelet$17.95
- Meat Lover's Omelet$19.95
Onions, tomatoes, peppers, steak strips, bacon sausage, ham and American cheese
- Louisiana Omelet$15.95
Cajun chicken, onions, jalapeños and Cheddar cheese server with small cup of salsa
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$13.95
2 poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise sauce. Served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits
- Irish Benedict$13.95
Corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin, topped with two poached eggs and a rich hollandaise sauce, served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits
- Chorizo Sausage Benedict$13.95
2 poached eggs and chorizo sausage and jalapeño peppers on a toasted English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise sauce, served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits and salsa
- Eggs Florentine Benedict$13.95
2 poached eggs and fresh sautéed spinach on a toasted English muffin topped with a rich hollandaise sauce, served with homemade hash brown potatoes or grits
Frittatas
- Hearty Frittata$15.95
Eggs, mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, onions, hash browns with Cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Louisiana Frittata$15.95
Eggs, strips of cajun chicken breast, onions, hot peppers, and hash browns with Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa
- Mediterranean Frittata$15.95
Eggs, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, hash browns, and feta cheese
- Veggie Frittata$15.95
Eggs, onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, hash browns and topped with Monterey Jack cheese
- Chorizo Frittata$15.95
Eggs, onions, jalapeño peppers, spinach, and Cheddar cheese
Country Gravy Specials
- Country Fried Steak$15.95
Topped with rich country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns or grits and choice of pancakes, toast or biscuit
- Country Fried Chicken$15.95
Topped with rich country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs any style and choice of pancakes, toast or biscuit
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.95
2 biscuits warm from the oven ladled with country gravy thick with bits of sausage. With 2 eggs
- Hearty Tex-Mex Home Hash Browns$9.95
Hash browns grilled with beans, peppers, onions, jalapeños, salsa and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Wings with French Fries$13.95
Wing dings. Served with ranch dressing and a cup of soup
Healthy Alternatives
- Hearty Healthy Nut$13.95
Egg whites, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers and broccoli scrambled together and served with fresh fruit and dry English muffin
- Iron Man$13.95
Egg white omelet with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and green peppers, served with salsa, fresh fruit and a dry English muffin
- Healthy Chicken Breast$14.95
A char-broiled chicken breast served with fresh fruit, cottage cheese, 2 egg whites scrambled and an English muffin
- Healthy Scrambler$13.95
Two egg whites scrambled with mushrooms and spinach. Served with fresh fruit, cottage cheese, and an English muffin
- Honey Wheat Pancakes$12.95
Served with butter and syrup
- Healthy Breakfast Wrap$13.95
Egg white, spinach, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, on wheat tortilla, served with fresh fruit
- Turkey Patty Delight$14.95
Homemade turkey patty, served with 2 egg whites, slice tomatoes and dry English muffin
- Honey Wheat French Toast$12.95
Extras
- Thick-Cut Bacon$5.75
- Links Sausage$5.75
- Patties Sausage$5.75
- Gyro Meat$6.25
- Steak Strips$7.95
- Catfish Fillets$9.95
- Canadian Bacon$5.75
- Ham Off the Bone$5.95
- Italian Sausage$5.95
- Turkey Sausage Patties$5.95
- Turkey Bacon$5.95
- Andouille Sausage$5.95
- Egg a La Carte$1.95
- Side of Pancakes$5.95
- Hash Browns$5.25
- Rice$5.25
- French Fries$5.25
- Pan-Fried Fresh Apples$3.55
- Corned Beef Hash$6.95
Side Orders
- Side of Toast$2.55
- Side of English Muffin$2.55
- Side of Biscuit$2.55
- Bagel$2.95
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.25
- Pecan Roll$4.95
- Cottage Cheese and Peaches$5.95
- Bowl of Oatmeal$5.75
Served with milk
- Bowl of Oatmeal with Topping$7.75
Served with milk. With a choice of fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, raisins or pan-fried fresh apples in cinnamon glaze
- Side of Fresh Fruit$4.25
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.95
- Chocolate Almond Cake$4.95
- Cup Grits$3.75
- Bowl Grits$4.25
Just for Kids Breakfast
- Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.95
- Kids Pancakes$6.95
2 pieces
- Kids M&M Pancakes$7.95
2 pieces
- Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.95
- Kids Delight$10.95
2 pancakes, 1 egg, 1 piece of bacon, 1 sausage
- Kids Mickey Delight$11.95
Mickey pancake, 1 egg, 1 piece of bacon, 1 sausage
- Kids French Toast$7.95
- Kids French Toast Sticks$7.95
Lunch Menu
Salads and Lo-Cal Plate
- Fresh Fruit Plate$15.95
Assorted in-season fruit and a scoop of cottage cheese, served with raisin toast
- Hearty Cafe Special Salad$14.95
Seasoned chicken or tuna salad served on a bed of fresh greens with Cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, sliced egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and pecans
- Stuffed Ripe Tomato$14.95
Filled with tuna or chicken salad, fresh fruits, hard-boiled egg, and cottage cheese
- Stuffed Cantaloupe$14.95
Filled with tuna or chicken salad, fresh fruits, hard-boiled egg, and cottage cheese
- Julienne Salad$14.25
Fresh garden crisp greens topped with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes
- Heartland Chicken Salad$14.95
Lightly breaded fried chicken tenders atop crispy greens with toasted pecans, bell peppers, red onions, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes
- Taco Salad$13.95
Served in an edible tortilla shell with shredded lettuce, ground taco beef, Cheddar cheese, refried beans, chopped tomatoes, tortilla chips, sour cream, and salsa
- Summer Strawberry Salad$13.95
Fresh spinach, lettuce, pecans, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and fresh strawberries
- Chopped Salad$13.95
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers and sliced egg
- Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh greens with creamy feta cheese, Greek olives, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, cucumbers and anchovies
- Popeye's Favorite$13.95
Chilled spinach leaves topped with chopped bacon, mushrooms, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and sliced egg. Served with our own special bacon sauce
- Dinner Salad$9.95
Fresh greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers, carrots, and green peppers
- Apple Pecan Chicken Breast Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast on top of fresh spinach with apples, pecans, tomato, cucumber, onions and carrots
- Soup and Dinner Salad Combo$12.95
Wraps
- Chicken Cheddar Wrap$13.95
Breaded chicken breast tenderloins, melted Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, and pesto mayo
- Beef and Cheese Wrap$13.95
Stuffed with slices of slow-roasted select beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, and pesto mayo
- Athenian Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, shredded lettuce and Greek dressing
- Tuna Salad Wrap$13.95
Tuna, American cheese, tomatoes and shredded lettuce with pesto mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken strips, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Croissants
- Corned Beef Croissant$13.95
Lean slices of hot corned beef and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Breast Croissant$13.95
Served with American cheese
- Turkey Croissant$13.95
Sliced turkey, crisp bacon and American cheese
- Beef and Cheddar Croissant$13.95
Tender slices of roast beef with melted Cheddar cheese
- Ham and Turkey Croissant$13.95
Deliciously prepared with Swiss cheese
- Tuna Salad Croissant$13.95
Cold salad with shredded tuna with croissant
- Chicken Salad Croissant$13.95
Salad with chicken that has been cooked in a spicy buttery sauce with croissant
Paninis
- Turkey Reuben Panini$14.25
Turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Grecian Chicken Panini$14.25
A grecian chicken toasted sandwich often served on Italian bread
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.25
Breast of chicken with roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese with pesto mayo
- Ham and Cheese Panini$14.25
Ham off the bone with mozzarella cheese and pesto mayo
- Roast Beef Panini$14.25
Homemade roast beef topped with Monterey Jack cheese and pesto mayo
- Reuben Panini$14.25
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Vegetarian Panini$14.25
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, broccoli, pesto mayo and covered with Jack cheese
- Gyro Panini$14.25
Served with onions, tomatoes and feta cheese, served with gyro sauce
Homemade Soup
The Best Burgers in Town
- Hamburger$13.95
With cheese
- Twin BBQ Burger$14.75
- Twin Cheeseburger
2 beef patties topped with American cheese and grilled onions on a hamburger bun
- California Burger$14.75
Served with bacon and double Swiss cheese
- Jalapeño Burger$14.75
Jalapeños and Cheddar cheese
- Mushroom and Swiss Cheese Burger$14.75
Hamburger topped with chopped mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Southwest Burger$14.75
Jalapeños, bacon and Pepper Jack cheese
- Turkey Burger$14.75
Ground turkey patty served on a bun with cheese
Whole Catfish and Spaghetti
Lunch Sandwiches and Melts
- Patty Melt$13.95
Beef patty on grilled rye bread with cheese and grilled onions
- Tuna Melt$13.95
Scoop of tuna salad on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese served open face
- Chicken Melt$13.95
Chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese and ham on grilled rye bread
- French Dip Sandwich$13.95
Sliced beef on french bread with au jus
- Hearty Cafe Melt$13.95
A beef patty on grilled honey oat bran bread with mushrooms, grilled onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese
- Barbeque Beef Sandwich$13.95
Roast beef smothered in our zesty barbeque sauce, served on a bun
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$13.95
Served with American cheese
- New York Strip Steak Sandwich$22.95
On French roll and topped with grilled onions
- Pork Chops Sandwich$21.55
On French bread and topped with grilled onions
- Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$22.95
Served on French bread and topped with grilled onions
- Andouille Sausage Sandwich$13.95
Andouille sausage with grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions and Cheddar cheese on French bread
- Skirt Steak Sandwich$21.95
Broiled to your satisfaction, served on French bread with grilled onions
- Gyro Sandwich on Pita Bread$13.95
Sliced gyro meat, chopped onions, tomatoes and gyro sauce
- Tuna Salad$13.95
Topped with American cheese served on honey oat bran toast
- Chicken Salad$13.95
Topped with American cheese served on honey oat bran toast
- Barbeque Chicken Breast$13.95
Served on a hamburger bun
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
- Beef Delight Griller$13.95
Slow-cooked beef with sliced tomatoes, green peppers, onions and mushrooms on grilled honey oat bran bread with Cheddar cheese
- Deli Double$13.95
A combination of roast beef and corned beef, topped with melted Swiss cheese and Cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread
- Cajun Chicken Breast$14.95
Seasoned with cajun spices, melted American cheese and sautéed mushrooms on grilled honey oat bran bread
- The Original BLT Club$14.95
A triple-decker of fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BLT Single$11.95
Fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Turkey Club$14.95
A triple-decker of turkey, freshly cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese atop sliced corned beef on grilled dark rye bread
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$16.95
Onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese on French bread
- Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese on French bread
- Chicken Ranch Sandwich$14.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with chopped lettuce and tomato, served with ranch dressing on pita bread
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Onions and tomatoes with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- Fried Catfish Fillet Sandwich$13.95
On hamburger bun
- Corned Beef on Rye Bread$13.95
Tuna Melt
Scoop of tuna salad on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese served open face
Daily 1/2 Lunch Specials
- 1/2 Corned Beef on Rye Bread$8.95
- 1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese on White Toast$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Salad on Multigrain Toast$8.95
- 1/2 Tuna Salad on Multigrain Toast$8.95
- Junior Burger on a Hamburger Bun$8.95
- 1/2 Sliced Turkey on Multigrain Bread$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Breast on a Hamburger Bun$8.95
- 1/2 BBQ Beef on a Hamburger Bun$8.95
- 1/2 Roast Beef Panini$8.95
- 1/2 Roast Gyro Panini$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Just for Kids Lunch
Beverage Menu
Beverages
- 100% Columbian Coffee$3.25
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.55
- Milk$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Cappuccino$3.55
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Soft Drink$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Lemonade$3.75
- Fruit Punch$3.75
- 100% Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.95
- Fresh Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Grapefruit Juice$3.75